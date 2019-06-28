EABL launches corporate logo redesign competition

East African Breweries Limited (EABL) has launched a competition that will culminate in the design of a new logo for the company.

Dubbed EABL, Got Skillz? the competition is intended to celebrate East Africa’s diversity in terms of the region’s culture, colours and people and is open to design artists from across East Africa aged between the ages of 21 and 25 years.

Artists have been invited to submit their artistic interpretations of how a new EABL logo would look like on the company’s website from June 27 to July 11. The submissions can be made by individuals or by a group of up to four people.

The winning submission will win a cash prize of Sh1 million, while the second and third placed will each receive a cash prize of Sh500,000 and Sh300,000 respectively.

The top three will get the opportunity to work with a team of talented creative and advertising experts from J. Walter Thompson Kenya (a part of Scangroup) to work on finalising the new EABL logo interpretations.

CREATIVE ARTS

Speaking at the launch of the competition at their offices at Ruaraka, EABL Marketing and Innovation Director, Graham Villiers-Tuthill, said the rationale behind this approach is to support creative arts in line with the company’s rich history in the region, reflecting its long association with the community.

“With this refresh, we aim to craft a modern, dynamic logo that is up to date with the contemporary look and feel of the biggest consumer products company in the region. Our desire is to ensure that the logo and the creativity around its creation celebrate our rich heritage in East Africa and its immense diversity in people, colour and culture,” said Mr. Villiers-Tuthill.

EABL Corporate Relations Director, Eric Kiniti said: “We want to involve the emerging group of design artists, potentially those with the talent but out of employment, providing them an opportunity to build a career in design art. By providing the winner with a three-month mentorship programme, we hope they can hone their skills so they can monetize their craft in the future. We believe there’s no better way to walk that journey than to help create the corporate logo for East Africa’s biggest consumer products company.”

DEPICTED THEME

A panel of judges will review the submissions, judging them on: interpretation and clarity of the theme to the artist, creativity and originality of the depicted theme, quality of artistic composition, overall design based on the theme, and overall impression of the art.

Submissions will also be judged on their adaptability as a logo and whether the artwork stands on its own as a complete and outstanding work of art plus the ease of adapting the creative idea into a brand identity.

The top 20 submissions will proceed to the next stage of the competition, a design hackathon guided by the judges. At the hackathon, the finalists will be briefed on key areas to pay attention to as they work on their designs.

The judges will then pick a winner and two runners-up, who will receive cash rewards and a mentorship session, part of which will be to interpret the final logo into various forms for use by EABL.

The panel of judges comprises advertising experts, art, copy and creative directors with decades of experience in the industry and who have participated in the creation of brand designs for big organisations across the region.