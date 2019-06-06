



Deputy President William Ruto has been handed the new currency by the Governor of Central Bank of Kenya Patrick Njoroge.

The governor visited DR Ruto at his office at Harambee Annex, Nairobi to deliver the serial number 2 currency notes.

Serial number 1 was given to President Uhuru Kenyatta on June 1, 2019, during Madaraka Day celebration when the new banknotes were unveiled.

“The Government, through the Central Bank of Kenya, issued the new currency on 1 June in pursuit of the constitutional requirement. All Kenyans should comply with the CBK directive on the rollout of the new currency. Honoured to receive the historic serial number 2 from the CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge,” read the post on Dr Ruto’s Facebook page.

Kenyans have until October 1 to return all onld Sh1,000 notes to banks after which they will be rendered obsolete.

FACEBOOK PAGE

As usual Kenyans had satirical comments below the post on the DP’s official Facebook page.

Josephat Muciocqer commented: “Lucky you who is given money without working for it. The real hustlers are sweating their as**s all day through with hard work for half of that or even less and you pretend to share a name with them-hustler. Poor Kenyans.”

“Thanks for sharing.U have changed my life forever,” posted Fred Kitungo Jr.

“Congrats Your Excellency. You could have gone for serial No. 0005 which symbolizes…..as the 5th President of Kenya,” wrote Ali Wario Sarite

Amani Mpenda commented, “I can now believe the new notes are genuine mr president, i were in a bank today and the teller tried to give the new notes but i declined on the ground his eminence the dp and prezzo 2022 has not issued a directive on the same.”