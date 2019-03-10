Two more distillers raided and shut down over tax evasion





Detectives, led by Flying Squad boss, on Saturday night raided and closed two distillers in connection with tax evasion and other offences.

The two industries, identified as Two Cousins Distillers Limited and Munene Industries, were raided after a driver was arrested while transporting suspected contraband goods to Karuri, within Kiambu county.

According to the police, after the arrest, investigations led the detectives to the two distillers where they confiscated drums of ethanol, cartons of Trace Vodka and other documents.

Police are hunting down the company directors who are still at large.

TAX EVASION

Last month, Platinum Distillers Limited, an alcoholic drinks manufacturer based in Ruiru, was closed down over an alleged plot to evade payment of up to Sh14 million in taxes.

The factory was shut down during a sting operation by officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). Four people were arrested.

In the same month, The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti summoned city billionaire businessman Humphrey Kariuki and other directors of Thika-based Africa Spirits Limited over allegations of tax evasion.