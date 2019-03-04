Credit wary Kenyans rushed to Google to search how to pay Tala loans





The risk of being blacklisted by the Credit Reference Bureau poses a big threat to Kenyans who are increasingly relying on instant, unsecured mobile loans to get by tough financial times.

In Ferbuary, the most searched trend under the ‘How to’ category were ‘How to check Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) status’, ‘How to lose weight’ and ‘How to pay Tala loan’.

Kenyans also wanted to know how to pay the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) via M-Pesa and how to get an M-Pesa statement.

The third most searched item in February was ‘Tetema‘, the latest song by Tanzanian Bongo stars, Diamond Platnumz, and Rayvanny.

The monthly report also revealed that Kenyans were keen to learn how to cook mandazi, spaghetti and pancakes.

February being the month of love, clueless Kenyans searched for Valentine’s Day quotes.

Caroline Mwatha, the slain human rights activist and founder of the Dandora Community Justice Center was the sixth trending item on Google. This came after the activist was reported missing and was later found dead.

Here are the top trending searches for the month of February according to Google.

Top Trending Searches

1. Chelsea vs. Manchester United

2. Manchester United vs. PSG

3. ‘Tetema’ by Diamond

4. Valentine’s Day quotes

5. Europa League

6. Caroline Mwatha

7. Kenya Universities Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS)

8. Mildred Odira

9. www.publicservice.go.ke

10. Karl Lagerfeld

Top How to Searches

1. How to check CRB status

2. How to lose weight

3. How to pay Tala loan

4. How to pay NHIF via M-Pesa

5. How to make pancakes

6. How to hack a phone

7. How to cook mandazi

8. How to create a website

9. How to make spaghetti

10. How to get M-Pesa statement

Google Search Trends is a publicly available tool that indicates search patterns over a period of time and shows the clusters of searches that made it to the weekly trending searches in the country.