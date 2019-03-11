Crackdown on illegal water connections in Nairobi nets more 100 vendors





Nairobi county government has so fare arrested 128 individuals in an operation targeting suspects linked with illegal water connections in the city.

The county government has also shut down more than 483 illegal water connection points within Nairobi. This is according to Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

The operation was launched last year by Governor Sonko in a bid to disable all illegal water connections.

According to the governor, several neigbourhoods in the city have since realized improved water supply.

These areas include Huruma, Ngei, Pangani, Mwiki, Clay City Kasarani, Maji-Mazuri Kasarani, Githurai 44 and Zimmerma.

ILLEGAL CONNECTIONS

“My officers from the county department of water are on continuous surveillance to ensure that this issue of illegal water connection is brought to an end,” Sonko said.

He said the operation has also helped the Nairobi City County realise improved revenue from the water billing system.

“Another thing that is notable, is the increased billing figures over the period since we launched this operation. Initially, the county government was losing millions of monies due to illegal connection,” Sonko said.

The crackdown on illegal water connections was launched last December and is being carried out by the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company and targets to end water shortage in city estates.

WATER SHORTAGE

Some of the areas in Nairobi which have perennially been affected by water shortage are Kasarani, Lang’ata, Roysambu, Mathare and Kibra.

At the time of the operation’s launch, Sonko announced a Sh300,000 cash reward for anyone who will help the Nairobi City County Government identify those behind the water cartels.

He also offered a Sh10,000 cash reward for anyone who reports county officials who are colluding with the cartels to divert piped water for their own personal benefit.

In January 2019, Sonko threatened to reshuffle staff at Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company to deal with cartels that are causing an artificial water shortage in Nairobi.