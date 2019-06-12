City Hall to pay suppliers Sh2.7b in pending bills this month

Nairobi County government has kicked off plans to settle pending bills following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta to have the bills settled by June 30.

Nairobi County Finance executive Charles Kerich said they will pay Sh2.7 billion in pending bills for works, small suppliers and part of legal fees. The payments will be made before the end of the month.

Mr Kerich explained that the figure is part of the Sh5.32 billion that an audit committee formed to verify disputed bills arrived at.

“We cannot just pick money from our accounts and pay so we are working on a supplementary budget to cover at least Sh2.7 billion pending bills and some part of the legal fees. We may not pay all of it but we are targeting works and services,” said Mr Kerich on Wednesday.

He said the county government has prepared a supplementary budget to be handed to the County Assembly on Friday.

“By Friday we will be done with the supplementary budget and hand it over to the County Assembly, we have been working on it for a while,” he said.

Mr Kerich said they will have to stop some projects that had not been committed and others that can be rolled over to be able to pay the debt

He said the committee, which handed over its report in March, arrived at the Sh5.32 billion figure after verifying Sh22.7 billion in disputed debts.