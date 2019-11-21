City Hall gets Sh415m road rehabilitation boost

City Hall has received more than Sh415 million conditional grant to be used in the rehabilitation of roads across the capital city.

The Sh415.85 million grant, from Kenya Roads Board (KRB), is part of conditional grants released to counties every year.

ROADS MAINTENANCE

The County Allocation of Revenue Act, 2018 and the Public Finance Management Act, 2012 mandates the board to release funds to counties yearly as conditional grants.

In the case of Nairobi County government, the fund was to be released in the financial year ended June 30, 2019 but the delayed due to non-compliance by the county government with the requirements of preceding the release of the fund.

KRB Executive Director Jacob Ruwa said the funds had been withheld by the Board due to non-compliance by the county government with the requirements of the conditional grant regarding planning.

“The funds are to be accounted for in accordance with the requirements of the KRB Act. You are required to apply the funds in line with the approved financial year 2018/2019 Work Plan submitted to the Board,” said Mr Ruwa in a letter to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

On his part, Governor Sonko said the county will dedicate the fund on maintenance of county roads as well as the construction of feeder roads in 85 wards in the county.

Some of the roads which are undergoing some upgrading include Salim Road in Dagoreti,Karen rich road, Likoni link road South B, Jadong Musimbi road and Ngarara road.

Others are Gathuru road in Kawangware, Thi’ongo road in Mountain View Ward, Mama Wahu in Ngando Ward and Daraja Road.

UPGRADE OF ROADS

“My administration will continue to collaborate with the national government agencies to ensure upgrade of roads is successful. Kimoondo Road linking Kware Ward and Pipeline is nearing completion, the same as Kobil-Kware Road,” said Mr Sonko.

The roads agency last year, in its Annual Public Roads Programme (APRP) for 2018/2019 financial year, indicated that the national government requires Sh1.5 billion to rehabilitate and upgrade Nairobi’s 609.79 kilometres road network.

Mr Ruwa stated the projects would be jointly financed by national government and Nairobi County contributing 15 percent of the budget.

Out of the 3, 600 kilometres of road network under the county government, only 50 percent is tarmacked, 20 percent graveled while the remaining 30 percent are earth roads.

In April, City Hall allocated an extra Sh330 million towards the ongoing Nairobi Regeneration Programme, a joint programme between Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) where Nairobi is to contribute Sh900 million with Kura bringing in Sh1.97 billion.

The programme, which covers 79.4km of 38 roads in Eastlands and the city centre, is at 95 percent complete with only five kilometres of the total project yet to be done.

Some of the roads already completed are Ambira, Sakwa, Manyanja, Kayole Spine, Maasai, Airport North, Utawala, Hamza, Rabai, Nile, Bumbani, Heshima, Buruburu Farmers and Lunga Lunga.