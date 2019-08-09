City Hall falls short of own revenue target again

City Hall has for the second financial year running failed to meet its annual revenue target, performing dismally in own-source revenue collection.

In the financial year ended June 30, 2019, the Nairobi County government recorded Sh10.248 billion in internal revenue against a target of Sh15.5 billion.

This represented a paltry Sh148 million increase from the previous year when the county recorded Sh10.1 billion in internal revenue against a target of Sh15.2 billion in the 2017/2018 financial year.

According to Consolidated Annual Reports for counties by the Controller of Budget, Nairobi County annual revenue collection has been declining year-on-year.

City Hall collected a total of Sh33.24 billion between the financial year 2013/2014 and the financial year 2015/2016 at an average of Sh11.08 billion per year.

In the financial year ended June 30, 2017, the county realised about Sh12 billion against a target of Sh17.2 billion.

“The county collected Sh10.248 billion in own source revenue against a target of Sh15.5 billion,” read part of the report tabled by majority chief whip Chege Waithera.

The county blamed outdated valuation rolls, poor ratepayer information and lack of framework for low revenue collection.