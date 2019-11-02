Christmas comes early for city traders after landlord reduces rent due to tough economic times

Christmas came early for a few traders when their landlord pulled a rare move and reduced their monthly rent due to the prevailing tough econoomic times.

In a letter that has gone viral on social media dated October 17, the property’s manager identified as Simon Ngugi asked occupants of Muhu Building on Naivasha Road in Dagoreti North, Nairobi to pay Sh2,000 less on rent beginning November 1, 2019.

Occupants have been paying Sh10,000 per month for each unit, meaning the same house will cost them Sh8,000 from this month.

The letter, also copied to the landlord John Roki, stated that the decision was made to retain current tenants and attract new ones due to “serious business fall.”

NEW RENT

“We have noted a serious business fall in the recent months. We therefore extend our support to your business by reducing your rent. Your new rent from November 1, 2019 is Sh8,000 down from Sh10,000,” read the notice to Nancy Wanjiru, one of the tenants.

The letter has since lit up social media, with some Kenyans online lauding the landlord for caring about his tenants.

Others said the proprietor is one of a kind given that other Kenyan property owners only revise rent fees upwards.

Things are so bad until things we never thought of are happening. Rent reduction 😎 pic.twitter.com/1doEpYo4Zq — Solomon Karori (@SolomonKarori2) November 2, 2019

In Kenya, there are four things that can’t fall, Cigarettes, Alcohol, airtime & rent but this landlord has shown us that #RentCanFall #RentMustFall — CAPTAIN AUSTIN (@Nzioka_Austins) November 1, 2019

#rentmustfall. In Eastleigh, this kind of things doesn’t work, the more the economy goes down the more the rent increase. — Ahmed Hussei (@AhmedHussei6) October 31, 2019

This is the best landlord…. Akuna haja nyumba zikar empty because you have to get 10k — Follow (@odhiambosuhudu) October 31, 2019

This landlord should get a HSC award.

He has done s/thing never heard before… — CAPTAIN AUSTIN (@Nzioka_Austins) November 1, 2019

This person should be our president for the next twenty yrs. — King Espoir XVII (@blackpimpernel2) October 31, 2019