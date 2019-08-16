Chinese nationals arrested brewing chang’aa and busaa

Two Chinese nationals were on Friday arrested in Machakos County while in possession of 800 litres of methanol and more than 3,000 litres of chang’aa and busaa.

The two suspect, Wang Yalan and Wang Haijian, were found by detectives at their residence in Green Park.

The detectives, who were acting on a tip off from members of the public, found a liquor processing plant at the homestead.

Also recovered during the search were sacks of sorghum and rice plus drums of sorghum mixtures kept to ferment as well as several huge water tanks.

The two are currently at Athi River police station awaiting to be arraigned in court while the recovered items have been taken as exhibits.