Chinese national arrested after being caught on camera whipping Kenyan man

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a Chinese man who was caught on camera canning a Kenyan employee for reporting to work late.

DCI has revealed that detectives arrested four Chinese nationals who at Chez Wou Restaurant in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa estate, where the incident happened.

“Following reports of an incident doing rounds in sections of the press depicting a man of Asian descent assaulting a male employee said to be working at a hotel, this morning detectives from Kilimani raided Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa in pursuit of the matter,” the DCI posted.

According to the DCI, the perpetrator, Deng Hailan, does not have a work permit while two others who were arrested alongside him have expired Visas.

“They managed to arrest the perpetrator one Deng Hailan, a Chinese National who works at the hotel as a chef but doesn’t have a work permit. Also arrested were two other chefs Chang Yueping and Ou Qiang who hold expired Visas. Chang holds a work permit but his compatriot doesn’t. Yu Ling, a cashier at the hotel holding a visitor’s visa but without a work permit was also arrested,” the DCI said.

Eight Kenyans who work at the restaurant were also taken to Kilimani Police Station to help with investigations.

In the video that was first shared by K24 Digital on Saturday, the Chinese man is seen canning a man for allegedly reporting to work late.

People are heard laughing in the background as the Chinese man whips his victim with a cane.

At one point he also stops and laughs before delivering another stroke of the cane on the man’s rear side.