Carrefour Supermarket offers to refund customers who bought toxic maize flour

French retail giant Carrefour has refuted claims that it sold one brand of maize flour that was recently banned at half the price, saying said that it had planned the promotion weeks before.

The supermarket issued the statement after a photo was shared on social media showing the supermarket selling Dola maize flour at half-price.

REFUND

However, Carrefour has said it will refund customers who had bought the bad flour and asked them to visit any of their branches with receipts or proofs of purchase.

“We also would like to emphasise to our valuable customers that any maize flour concerned which has been purchased at Carrefour can be returned and refunded in any of our branches,” said Carrefour.

Last week, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) warned the public against consuming five brands of maize flour and ordered them recalled from the market due to high levels of aflatoxin.

But according to Carrefour Kenya, the special promotion on Dola flour had been valid from November 1 until November 3, 2019 and was negotiated with the supplier weeks ago without knowing the ongoing investigations from Kebs.

AFFECTED BRANDS

The supermarket said that the Retail Trade Association of Kenya (RETRAK) made it aware last Thursday and immediately withdrew all the maize flour mentioned in a list by the Kebs.

On Saturday, Kebs said the brands did not meet the standards during market surveillance on various maize flour products in the market. The surveillance was done under routine checks and after multiple complaints by public.

The brands are Dola Maize Meal by Kitui Flour Mills, Kifaru Maize Meal by Alpha Grain Limited, Starehe Maize Meal by Pan African Grain Millers, 210 Two Ten Maize Meal Kenblest Limited and Jembe Maize Meal Kensalrise Limited.

Kebs warned members of public to be on the lookout and inform them of any products suspected to be substandard.