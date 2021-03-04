Betty Kyallo set to launch her own clothing line





Media Personality Betty Kyallo is gearing up to launch her high-end women’s clothing line, BK Closet.

On Wednesday, Kyallo teased her fans with a short video clip of what is coming although the details of the new business venture remain scanty.

Sharing the news across her social media platforms, the mother of one said she had experienced an amazing journey being dressed and styled by various brands over the years, something she enjoyed.

“It’s been an amazing journey having different stores dress me for years! It’s now time for me to dress the Beautiful Kenyan Women who are working hard to be the best they can be,” she said.

BK Closet social platforms echoed the launch announcement stating, “Look Fierce, Make the World Your Playground! BK Closet is Finally Here!”

Her clothing line will join her other entrepreneurial forays in the beauty sector, which include Flair by Betty salon launched in 2018, Aftershave by Flair barbershop launched in January and express nail salons and Flair for Kids stores in the making.

She is also rumoured to be making a comeback at KTN, after leaving the Mediamax-owned K24 last year.