Bernard Ngugi replaces Eng. Jared Othieno as Kenya Power CEO

The Kenya Power has a new Managing Director.

The Board of Directors on Tuesday said it had appointed Bernard Ngugi as the new MD and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Prior to his appointment, Ngugi was the Company’s General Manager in charge of Supply Chain.

He takes over from Eng. Jared Othieno, who has been the acting MD and CEO since July last year, when he was appointed to the position following the exit of the former management team.

The position had been left vacant after former MD Ken Tarus was arrested and charged with graft allegations at the utility firm.

Ngugi has over 30 years of experience in the company with expertise in financial and revenue accounting, internal audit and supply chain management, the company said.

He holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting.

GRADUATE DIPLOMA

He also holds a Graduate Diploma from the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supplies and is a member of the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management.

“My immediate focus is to lead the company towards improved profitability while ensuring the business fulfills its socio-economic purpose. This will be achieved by implementing our 5-year Strategic Plan that broadly aims at delivering excellent customer service and ensuring our business sustainability,” said Mr Ngugi after his appointment.

The Kenya Power board expressed confidence in Ngugi in running the operations of the company.

“We believe that Mr Ngugi will see the company through an important stage of its development and growth as we work to diligently implement all our plans to strengthen the Company and the commercial aspects of our business,” said Kenya Power’s Chairman Amb (Eng) Mahboub Maalim.

He thanked the interim management team led by Eng. Othieno for stabilizing the company after the crisis occasioned by the exit of the previous management team.

Othieno’s last function as CEO was on Monday when he officiated over the launch of the Sh2 billion World Bank-Funded project.

The project will see Kenya Power commence live line maintenance programme aimed at minimizing outage while improving revenue generation.