Be warned, there will be heavy traffic along Thika Superhighway this weekend

Motorists have been warned of heavy traffic this weekend at Ruaraka area section of the Thika Superhighway which will be closed to facilitate installation of the last overpass concrete beams.

In a statement to members of the public, Kenya Urban Authority (Kura) said the contractor, Sinohydro Corporation of China, intends to install the last concrete beam on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22.

The closure is expected to disrupt traffic flow on the expressway.

Vehicles heading out of Nairobi towards Thika and those joining or leaving Outer Ring road will all have to use the two lane Ruaraka overpass.

For that reason, motorists who will be heading to the city centre have been advised to use the service lanes the traffic marshal will direct them to.

At the same time, the authority made a passionate appeal to members of the public to use the road properly.

“As we approach the completion of Outer Ring Road we urge members of the public to use this facility for the right purpose. We have observed regrettably that vandalism, illegal parking dumping and illegal businesses is threatening public enjoyment of this important road infrastructure,” said the Assistant Director cooperate communications Kura John Cheboi.

The authority warned those vandalizing the road that the law will catch up to them.