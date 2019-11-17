Bata Shoe Company on the receiving end after responding to shut down rumours

Bata Shoe Company PLC has refuted claims of a possible shutdown anytime soon saying it has no plans of closing its operations.

The denial is after someone took to social media and wondered if the Limuru head quartered company was shutting down.

“Fake News. Bata is not shutting down operations in Kenya. We are here to stay,” the company wrote in its response on Twitter.

FAKE NEWS. Bata is not shutting down operations in Kenya. — Bata Shoe Kenya P.L.C (@Batakenya) November 15, 2019

The company also encouraged Kenyans to visit their shops countrywide for new shoes designs ahead of the festive season.

Bata’s response attracted varied comments from Kenyans online, with many accusing the shoe manufacturer of low quality products in recent years.

If you aren’t closing you better improve quality of your shoes & make them affordable. The stuff you make nowadays is not good ooh. — ken (@JKen_O) November 16, 2019

But who said @Batakenya was closing down stores in Kenya? Also their quality has really gone down to the drains this last decade — How black people start spilling tea ☕ (@Karey_mwari) November 15, 2019

Please please, stick to your previous quality. It’s what made us love you. Leave the Eastleigh quality alone, your customers know the difference. — Radar (@rwkariuki) November 15, 2019

Bata waende tu, no market, how can I take my whole 2 month salary to buy shoes, Dad bought me Bata shoes from kisumu nikijoin form one, 3rd term zilikua zimekatika,

Poor quality shoes 😈 — Bevalyne Kwamboka (@bevalynekwambo3) November 15, 2019