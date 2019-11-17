Join our WhatsApp Channel
Bata Shoe Company on the receiving end after responding to shut down rumours

By Hilary Kimuyu November 17th, 2019 1 min read

Bata Shoe Company PLC has refuted claims of a possible shutdown anytime soon saying it has no plans of closing its operations.

The denial is after someone took to social media and wondered if the Limuru head quartered company was shutting down.

“Fake News. Bata is not shutting down operations in Kenya. We are here to stay,” the company wrote in its response on Twitter.

The company also encouraged Kenyans to visit their shops countrywide for new shoes designs ahead of the festive season.

Bata’s response attracted varied comments from Kenyans online, with many accusing the shoe manufacturer of low quality products in recent years.

