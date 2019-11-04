Apple launches the new iPhone 11 Pro Max in Kenyan market

American multinational technology company Apple, through its distributor for Africa, Redington, last Friday officially launched their latest series of smartphones iPhones 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max in Kenya.

The new generation of iPhones, are the most powerful and most advanced iPhone models ever built, according to Amit Bose, Redington’s Regional Sales Head Telco, East Africa.

The two models 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max come in sizes of 5.8 and 6.5 inches, each boasting of a Super Retina XDR displays respectively as well as a wireless charging all day battery life.

However, it’s most iconic feature that has got everybody talking, is the all new triple camera system at the back which combines together simultaneously to produce detailed pictures and videos.

The triple camera system incorporates Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto features for the task at hand.

Other interesting features include spatial audio, water and dust resistance, faster Face ID, Wi-Fi 6 speed, and latest operating system iOS 13.

“These are the first iPhone models to be christened ‘Pro’. Over the years, Apple has never put the ‘Pro’ label on an iPhone the way it does with MacBooks and iPads. ‘Pro’ often means better processors and bigger displays and that’s what you get” said Christine Judy, Redington Marketing Manager.

An interesting development is that these latest series will be the first iPhone smartphones that can be purchased on installments in Kenya.

“Our aim is to give value to our customers. That’s why we offering affordability of the devices with a percentage deposit and easy monthly installment scheme. All we will need is a bank statement of any relevant documents to prove one is eligible for to get the phone,” Bose said.

The devices also come with a 2-year warranty on free screen or liquid damage. Both devices retail in the region at Sh130,000 plus, depending on storage size and RAM.