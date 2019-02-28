Annual Nairobi Restaurant Week returns with more than 75 eateries – PHOTOS

Patrons enjoy their meals during the Nairobi Restaurant Week on Wednesday at Urban Eatery Nairobi. PHOTO | HILARY KIMUYU

Foodies in Nairobi are in for a treat this week with more than 75 restaurants around the city offering discounts on their meals and complimentary drinks.

This after the Nairobi Restaurant Week launched its 2019 edition at the Urban Eatery on Wednesday evening. The event runs from February 28 to March 10.

The annual culinary event, is in its sixth year, and as with previous years, it will most likely be extended in some restaurants due to public demand.

Prices of meals will range from Sh950 for a two-course to Sh2,000 for a three-course depending on the restaurant.

The meals will be inclusive of a complimentary drink. The menus will be a variety of Indian, Italian, East Asian and Kenyan cuisine.

FOUR-COURSE MEAL

Additionally, diners who pay for their food using their Visa Card will get a 20 percent off their bill.

At the launch on Wednesday, the highlight was a four-course meal.

The starter was a choice of Pani Puri Shots. Haandi Hyderabadi Nawabi (Chicken Bityani) and Raiti paired with an 18 month-old Thelema wine.

The second course was Chicken Lollipops in Teriyaki sauce, Sushi Salmon Avacado and Dynamite Veg Roll which was paired with Weltervrede Brut Entheos Chardonnay – Pinot Noir.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

Mediterranean Mezze Platter, Greek Mushroom Cap and Harisa Skewers were served as the third course which was paired by Israeli Shiraz wine.

For dessert, diners enjoyed Tiramisu Cups (Square), Dark Chocolate Cake Gateau and Strawberry Tart and washed it down with Ken Forrester wine.

Nairobi Restaurant Week, which is organised by EatOut, allows diners to try out new restaurants they have never been to before on a budget.

Some of the participating restaurants include, 360 Degrees, Artcaffe, Dari, Eagle Steak House at Ole Sereni, Nyama Mama, Ocean Basket, Js Fresh Kitchen and Baluba at Movenpick.