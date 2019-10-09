7 suspected M-Pesa, M-Shwari cons arrested in Kiambu

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested seven young Kenyans who have been linked to cases of Sim card and M-pesa float swap.

The seven who are aged between 21 and 28 were arrested on Tuesday by detectives based in Nairobi at two separate houses at Kabete, Kiambu.

More than 200 SIM cards, numerous mobile phones and several agent registration registers were confiscated.

According to the DCI, the suspects are famously known as ‘Mulot Team’. They are 23-year-old Victor Rono, Mercy Chepkirui, 21, Nicholas Kipkurui 25, Wesley Kiprono 28,

Robert Kibet 23, Faith Chepkorir also 23 and 24-year-old Felix Tanui.

Police added that the team also defrauds unsuspecting citizens through M-Shwari withdrawals, fake M-pesa reversal claims and M-pesa SMS cons.

Police have launched investigations.