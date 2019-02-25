7 in court for mimicking Uhuru’s voice to con city businessman Sh10m





Seven people were on Monday arraigned in court accused of defrauding a Nairobi businessman Sh10 million after posing as President Uhuru Kenyatta, promising that they would award him state tenders.

The seven were arrested over the weekend by detectives from the DCI special crime prevention Unit. The seven are believed to be part of the cartel that conned officials from Sameer Group of Companies.

They are Joseph Waswa, Duncan Muchai, Isaac Wajekeche, William Simiyu, David Luganya, Gilbert Kirunja, and Anthony Wafula.

The suspects were imitating the president’s voice in the phone conversation with the businessman.

LOGISTICS

After their conversation, the “president” promised to send an official from state House to collect the logistics money.

Very well dressed men would later show up at the offices of the businessman and collect the money as agreed.

It is only when Sameer Group of Companies wrote to the State House seeking an audience with the president over a tender deal that the matter came to light.

Police impounded three high-end vehicles that included Toyota Land Cruisers and V8’s, which the conmen used in their operations.

The incident was reported to the police and officers from the DCI headquarters opened investigations.