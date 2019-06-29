15 traders busted with 800kg of Zebra meat at Burma market

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officials on Friday arrested 15 traders at Burma Market who were in possession of 800kg of Zebra meat.

Officials suspects the meat was being sold to the public as beef.

A motor vehicle believed to have been used in ferrying the meat was also impounded.

KWS said they started trailing the traders after they were seen making away with a Zebra at Portland Farm in Athi River, Machakos.

“ KWS teams in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies pursued the suspects involved in the poaching incidents, ” KWS said in a statement.

The outlet that was selling the game meat did not have a permit to engage in the business.

Poaching and sale of game meat attract a jail term of not less than three years.

The suspects will be arraigned in court on Monday.