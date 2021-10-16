‘Husband Snatcher’ verbal fight lands woman 4-month probation sentence

Maureen Andisa at the Kibera Law Courts where she faced charges of creating disturbance. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A woman who hurled insults at a colleague she accused of being a serial husband snatcher will serve a four-month probation sentence after pleading guilty to charges of creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

Mourine Adisa, 30, a social worker with Shofco in Kibera, was handed the sentence by senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa after she admitted the facts of the case and claimed the complainant had also insulted her.

She said the woman had provoked her.

Andisa is said to have called the complainant a witch, a prostitute, a husband snatcher, and accused her of spreading HIV by sleeping with other people’s husbands.

She committed the offence in the Highrise area within Langata Sub County on October 11.

The court heard that Andisa had stopped the complainant on her way to a shop and confronted her for stealing her husband.

She hurled insults at her threatening to make her life miserable if she did not stop sleeping with people’s husbands.

Andisa had grabbed the complainant with intent of assaulting her but members of the public intervened and separated the duo.

Andisa had made similar insults to the complainant on September 26.