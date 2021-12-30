How to usher a Covid-19 free New Year

A Medic administers a Covid-19 vaccineat Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council headquarters in Nairobi on March 31,2021 when the public gathered for the vaccine at the council.PHOTO|SILA KIPLAGAT

A Medic administers a Covid-19 vaccineat Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council headquarters in Nairobi on March 31,2021 when the public gathered for the vaccine at the council.PHOTO|SILA KIPLAGAT

If you’re reading this, congratulations for having made it through what many say has been a tough year thanks to an economic downturn and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

These challenges weighed down on Kenyans leading to other side effects such as mental distress.

Despite all these challenges plus the rapid spread of the new Covid-19 variant namely Omicron, Kenyans are more than ready to usher in the year 2022 with the hope it will bring a fresh beginning.

This considering the 2020 New year’s eve was a rather quiet one, as the government had at the time imposed a nationwide lockdown and a dawn to dusk curfew, leaving little or no room for merry-making.

But this year some of these restrictions have been lifted giving Kenyans an opportunity to travel and make merry.

So here are five ways to ensure that you usher in the year 2022 safely.

1. Get Vaccinated

This is a more reliable way of not only protecting yourself against contracting the virus but safeguarding those around you as well. There are a number of vaccines available for all Kenyans for free.

2. Avoid crowded places

It’s important to maintain the social distance rule wherever you may be. It helps reduce the risk of infection.

3. Stay at home and usher in the New year with family and close friends.

Enjoy a nice intimate dinner, play some board games. This is a good way of bonding with family and friends. It’s also a good opportunity to share experiences of the year 2021 and expectations of the year to come.

4. Wear a face mask, wash your hands and carry a hand sanitizer.

These remain essential items. If you find yourself in the company of other people, it is safe to only remove your face mask to eat.

5. Finish your errands early to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

There is always a myriad of things happening during New Year’s eve day. This is the time a lot of people are engaged in last-minute shopping or fulfill that new year resolution that they have been meaning to do since the beginning of the year.

This usually results in crazy traffic on the roads. To avoid this, make sure you have all you need early.