How to enable your messages disappear on Whatsapp

WhatsApp has announced it will be adding new functionality to its disappearing messages feature, which will let users set messages in a chat to automatically be deleted after a set period of time.

The company introduced the disappearing messages feature last year and it will now let users increase the time of disappearing messages up to 90 days.

WhatsApp users will now also have the option to turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats.

The Meta-owned messaging service added that they were adding two new durations for disappearing messages: 24 hours and 90 days, as well as the existing option of seven days.

When enabled by default, all new one-on-one chats (you or another person) starts will be set to disappear at your chosen duration. To get started, go to your Privacy settings and select ‘Default Message Timer.’

“Deciding how long a message lasts should be in your hands. We’ve become accustomed to leaving a digital copy of just about everything we type without even thinking about it. It’s become the equivalent of a note-taker following us around making a permanent record of everything we’ve said. This is why we introduced disappearing messages last year, and more recently for photos and videos to immediately disappear after being viewed once,” the company said in a press statement.

How to enable disappearing messages

1. Open the WhatsApp chat.

2. Tap the contact’s name.

3. Tap Disappearing messages. If prompted, tap ‘Continue’.

4. Select 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

How to disable disappearing messages

Either user can disable disappearing messages at any time. Once disabled, new messages sent in the chat will no longer disappear.

1. Open the WhatsApp chat.

2. Tap the contact’s name.

3. Tap Disappearing messages. If prompted, tap ‘Continue’.

4. Select Off.