How Samidoh injured his right foot

Mugiithi Samuel Muchoki’s tour of the USA could be in doubt after his manager confirmed the popular singer recently injured his foot.

The Mumbi hitmaker has recently been spotted at concerts with a plaster wrapped around his right foot, leading to speculations as to what might have happened to his eventful life.

The musician’s manager has since cleared the air, suggested he injured his foot while taking pictures with his fans.

“He injured his leg. He didn’t injure his voice or hand,” explained the manager as quoted by Mpasho.

“The said injury occurred during a stampede for selfies (during one of his events) in Mwea.”

Samidoh is set to tour the US for a series of shows next month but it remains to be seen whether he will indeed make the trip considering the strict policy of airlines admitting passengers with injuries.

Samidoh has hogged media headlines for different reasons in recent times including the time he came out to apologize to his fans after conceding he had sired a kid out of wedlock.

His baby mama who doubles up as city politician Karen Nyamu has been at the centre of the drama and on one occasion she came claimed he had assaulted her and broken her phone in a domestic squabble.