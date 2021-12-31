How Covid-19 disrupted the entertainment scene in 2021

Comedian Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill during a past recording of the 'Churchill Show' in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO

Comedian Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill during a past recording of the 'Churchill Show' in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO

Activities in the entertainment industry had been halted by the government at the start of 2021, in measures aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

The move not only resulted in business losses but also a lack of revenue and job opportunities for artists.

Here are some of the events that were affected.

Churchill Show

The weekly comedy gatherings hosted by comedian Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill were postponed indefinitely. This not only affected dozens of comedians who perform at the event but also the production team of the show, which airs on NTV.

Park n’ Chill

When the third wave of Covid-19 hit the country in March, President Uhuru Kenyatta banned political and social gatherings for a month.

The directive immediately impacted the entertainment industry and left DJ Pierra Makena with no option but to cancel her Park n’ Chill event.

The bi-monthly event normally attracts hundreds of revelers in Nairobi and had become a darling to many party lovers.

Park n Chill is an outdoor event where revellers show up with their cars and relax while enjoying some great music mixes from the DJ.

Luo Festival

In August, comedian Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o was forced to cancel his anticipated Luo Festival, which his Arena Media Company had organized.

The event organizers were ordered to reschedule the event to a later date due to concerns of safety amid the risk from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, a celebration of the Luo culture, later happened on November 27 at the Ngong Race Course.

Pizza and Wine Festival

The same month, Nigerian singer Omah Lay was set to perform at the Ngong Racecourse, but that did not happen.

The event eventually went down at the Royal Gardenia Gardens in November.

Legendary Lingala singer Koffi Olomide had been slated to perform in Nairobi, at the Waterfront Mall, Karen, on December 11.

However, Aces and Light Company Ltd, who was handling the event, announced the event’s cancellation.

“It is in keeping the wisdom of ensuring quality, quantity, and palatability that Aces and Light have decided to take a hiatus in the efforts to host the much-anticipated concert by the legendary Congolese musical act Quartier Latin International Orchestra led by Mopao, Koffi Olomide. This hiatus shall enable Aces and Light to organize our planned concerts better or to ensure it meets the expectations of all music lovers among the Kenyan music connoisseurs.” The statement reads.

Nyarari

Comedian and radio personality Auntie Jemimah had to cancel her December 24 show Nyarari due to the fast spread of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The standup comedy show was to happen at Anzana, and according to the comedian, the tickets were already 50 sold out when they decided to cancel.