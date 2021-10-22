High School boy lynched at Girls school

A 17-year-old student has been lynched by girls of a neighboring high school in Kiambu County.

The boy, attached to Gathiruini boys secondary school, had reportedly sneaked into the girl’s school on an unspecified mission.

He succumbed to injuries sustained after he was attacked by the girls.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed the incident in a statement that explained the Form Four student was among six boys who sneaked into Komathai Girls High School at around 4am on Thursday morning and attempted to gain access into one of the dormitories.

“They had in the cover of darkness tiptoed into Phoeb House for an unknown reason before they were spotted by some girls who immediately raised alarm,” DCI said in a statement.

The school’s guards, teachers, and students all rushed towards the dormitory to find out what was happening.

On sensing danger, five of the boys managed to trace their way back to their school while the deceased was cornered by the angry students and staff.

“Sadly, they descended on him, causing him life-threatening injuries. The boy later succumbed to his injuries at Kigumo level IV hospital.

Crime scene detectives later visited the scene and recovered planks of wood suspected to have been used to assault the suspect,” DCI said.