Here are the reopening dates for closed sections of Mombasa Road

Construction of the support pillars of the Nairobi Expressway along Mombasa Road at the Bellevue junction. Picture by PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) has announced opening dates for the closed sections of Mombasa Road to ease the current traffic situation.

Since work on the expressway started, Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way have turned Nairobi into a nightmare for many road users with endless traffic jams during rush hours.

Overlapping and road accidents have become a common feature despite the deployment of additional traffic police officers on these roads.

Through a public notice released on Wednesday, Kenha said the sections to be opened are Haile Selassie-University Way roundabout that will open on December 15, 2021, and Gateway Mall on December 20, 2021.

“Even as the civil works are ongoing, traffic management remains a critical component of project implementation. This is to ensure relative ease of movement and safety for all road users,” the notice reads in part.

The authority, further added that there are some sections of the road that may still experience traffic congestion, including those that are under intervention.

Among the sections where traffic issues may still be experienced include Gateway Mall, where excavation and protection of an oil pipeline crossing under the Expressway are ongoing, General Motors area, where there is a temporary diversion, and the section between Bunyala Road roundabout and University Way, where there also is some construction going on.

The authority at the same time said that the elevated section is 91.4 per cent complete.

Construction of the Sh62 billion Nairobi Expressway started last year and has come at a cost for businesses and residents along Mombasa Road, with motorists enduring traffic snarl-ups.

On completion, the road will stretch 27km across Nairobi and it is meant to ease traffic flows in and out of the city centre.

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) is building the highway, whose construction is funded by a private company. Moja Expressway, a subsidiary of CRBC, will operate the road for 27 years to recoup funds through toll fees.