Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxHashtagHustleLifeMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Hassan Joho’s wife files for divorce

By Nairobi News Reporter February 3rd, 2022 1 min read

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s wife Madina Fazzini has filed for divorce.

In court papers seen by Nairobi News, Fazzini says her decade-long union to the high ranking politician had irretrievably broken down.

Related Stories

She also says that each party had moved on to lead a different life.

“There is little hope for reconciliation between both parties,” she said in the court papers at the Kadhi’s court in Mombasa.

Fazzini also paints a picture of a troubled relationship, suggesting Joho moved out of their matrimonial home after two years.

It forced her to relocate to Malindi town, where she is currently based.

The court has handed the flamboyant Joho two weeks to explain his side of the story.

Joho is the second governor, after Machakos governor Alfred Mutua, to experience a rocky relationship in the last six months.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
TV girl Joyce Omondi makes comeback on Rauka show