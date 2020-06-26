Woman commits suicide after being unable to pay Sh30K ‘chama’ loan

A 43-year-old woman from Ndhiwa sub-county committed suicide after allegedly being unable to pay a loan of Sh30,000 from a local chama (welfare) group.

The woman identified as Victorine Akinyi committed suicide near her home at Migoko village, Kachola Sub Location after the time for repaying her loan elapsed and the members were on her case.

Her body was found dangling from a tree where she hanged herself.

Residents suspect that Akinyi was overwhelmed by pressure over the late loan repayment from the local women financial group.

According to area Assistant Chief Richard Omollo, the deceased husband said she was stressed by the debt.

Mr Omollo said she had previously attempted to commit suicide over similar reasons last year.

“The woman attempted suicide last year after she was overwhelmed with debts but she was saved by her neighbours,” Mr Omollo said. She was rescued and her debt was settled.

Ndhiwa Sub-County Police Commander Robert Aboki said the deceased never left a suicide note citing her reasons for killing herself. He said police were investigating the incident.

The body was taken to Manyatta mortuary at Kobodo trading centre.