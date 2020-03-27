Weston Hotel closes over Covid-19

Weston Hotel, which is owned by Deputy President William Ruto, is set to be closed temporarily following the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In a statement, the management of the hotel said the hotel would stop operations from Monday, March 30 until further notice in a bid to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

The statement was silent on the fate of the workers.

“We wish to assure you that The Weston Hotel is committed to optimizing care and precautions to minimize the spread of the Covid-19,” the statement read in part.

It added that during this period, which is by all accounts unprecedented, they will keep their communication lines open and will be happy to attend to any concerns or inquiries.

The hotel located along Langata Road in Nairobi has a bed capacity of 120.

As of Thursday evening, Kenya had confirmed a total of 31 cases of coronavirus, one recovery, and one death.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the patient died while receiving medication at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi on Thursday.

The 66-year-old Kenyan man, who was suffering diabetes, tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to the country from South Africa, via Swaziland, on March 13.

The government this week listed 57 places where passengers can go for quarantine in Nairobi and Mombasa following the directive by Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Sunday that everyone arriving in the country would have to undergo mandatory screening and quarantine.

Weston Hotel was not among those in the list.