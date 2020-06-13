Two robbers arrested in city after attacking cops posing as joggers

Police officers dressed in civilian clothes have arrested two armed robbers who have been terrorising joggers in Kileleshwa and Muthangari areas.

Philip Ndolo, the Nairobi County police boss, told Nairobi News that since cases of civilians being attacked each morning were on the rise, several officers have been deployed to deal with the situation.

“The cases have been reported several times, and for that matter, we decided to send several police officers to deal with the situation,” Mr Ndolo said.

The two robbers who were arrested and taken to Muthangari police station have been operating on a motorbike and armed with a homemade gun.

The officers managed to recover several mobile phones that the duo had stolen from members of the public.

A motorbike that they have been using, registration number KMEL 258Y is also being held at the Muthangari Police Station.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country most Kenyans have been undertaking several forms of exercising which include early morning jogging.