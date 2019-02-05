#ThickLadiesVsSlenderLadies leaves Kenyan men thirsty, confused
Kenyan men were on Tuesday overwhelmed on Twitter unable to decide who they fancy between thick and slender women.
The hashtag #ThickLadiesVsSlenderLadies became a top trend worldwide as various women flaunted their figures.
The Kenyan women who took part in the challenge served some hips and derrieres as the men liked and replied to tweet after tweet.
Thick women are according to the urban dictionary curvy, complete with hips, derrieres, full busts –and no bulging tummies- while slender women are plainly thin.
#ThickLadiesVsSlenderLadies I don't know where I land but representing the 254😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/oTStnXf5Yu
— Muthonimuthee (@muthonimuthee) February 5, 2019
#ThickLadiesVsSlenderLadies#lovemylife
Slender and sassy pic.twitter.com/IijO4q3TdM
— Eudius Njeri (@EudiusNjeri) February 5, 2019
#ThickLadiesVsSlenderLadies pic.twitter.com/p7svNYTlrk
— BevoBev (@petitemamii) February 5, 2019
Hoping I'm not late. 254 republic #ThickLadiesVsSlenderLadies
Thick ama hapo katikati? pic.twitter.com/ACqyF8Jmlu
— @Aubreigh Kinjo🌹💎 (@NjokiChirah) February 5, 2019
Internationally, thick versus slender was lit:
#ThickLadiesVsSlenderLadies 💅🏽
ThickFit ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mKJiPjW9j4
— Black Mermaid 🧜🏽♀️ (@tshupi_ramelz) February 4, 2019
#ThickLadiesVsSlenderLadies we never get tired 🥰 pic.twitter.com/EIjo5Ef3XZ
— Vanessa Dube (@_RoseGold_25) February 4, 2019
When the verdict was expected, men could not agree which type they liked more.
😁😁 the best ones on #ThickLadiesVsSlenderLadies
Thick wins 😁😁 are we togesa pic.twitter.com/Uboj9SbOQw
— BUNDI🇰🇪 (@Bundima_legend) February 5, 2019
We may act Okay but deep down we love slim ladies😫😫😫😫#ThickLadiesVsSlenderLadies pic.twitter.com/kIP3ekVV7L
— The Depressed Kenyan😭 (@DennisDeniva) February 5, 2019