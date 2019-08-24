Tecno Phantom 9 is here and it’s sleek

Tecno has unveiled their latest Phantom device, the Tecno Phantom 9 series without much of a ceremony.

The much-awaited device comes with an array of enhanced features that takes smartphone experience to a whole new level which include AI Triple Camera.

The Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings’ announced that the device is now available in Kenya after it had already launched in other markets where they operate including Nigeria, India and Uganda.

Phantom 9 comes with a myriad features. It packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340) AMOLED Display with a tiny notch.

The phone also comes with a minimum side bezels and a smaller chin. In a first for the company, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Another biometric feature the phone has is Face Unlock.

It is a better tool for work and recreation, because it has an AI Triple Camera that is great for wide angle photography.

The AI Triple Camera presets on the phantom 9 which includes a 16MP+2MP+8MP for even clearer, wider angle pictures.

“With the amazing AI triple camera plus other wonderful features, photography enthusiasts and business professionals will find new device a great addition to their work and entertainment toolbox,” said managing director of TECNO Mobile Stephen HA.

UNMATCHED PHOTOS

The triple camera function does not just capture incredible unmatched photos and videos in every scenario but it also provides Google lens features, so hence users are able to do smart identification of objects with the device.

The sleek phone also automatically pops up all the relevant information for your easiest reach, changing the users’ experience of smartphone photography.

Phantom 9 will also be the first to make possible the Drop screen Dual Front Flashlight on a smartphone. The new feature will help users take shots at night or low light conditions without worry.

Phantom 9 is running with the latest Android P, and has 128GB+6GB and an In-display Fingerprint- that means users can lock and unlock their smartphone more seamlessly than the usual way.

Users can visit all retail shops, Safaricom outlets and JUMIA for the new device at a pocket-friendly price of Sh24, 999.

Users who cannot afford the retail price at once can also get the Phantom 9 without by paying affordable monthly installments for up to 12 months from as low as Sh2,730 per month!

The company has also good news for old users of Tecno phones who wish to upgrade to the new device, they are allowed to trade their old Tecno phones to get the Phantom 9 at a subsidised price.