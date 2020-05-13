Sonko’s wife disowns fake Facebook account that is offering ‘free motorbikes’

Governor Mike Sonko’s wife, Primrose Mbuvi, appears to be the latest victim of unscrupulous businessmen who are using her name to swindle money from unsuspecting Kenyans on social media.

This is after she came out to disown an account on Facebook purporting to be hers.

FREE MOTORBIKES

The “Primrose Mbuvi Sonko” account on Facebook bears her pictures at various events.

In other posts it offers free motorbikes and cars to the fans of the account.

“Due to the current situation of Covid-19 outbreak in several parts of the world, we have partnered with several non-governmental organisations in the world to help in donation of free motorbikes to at least 1000 youths in each of the 47 counties in Kenya,” reads one post.

FAKE ACCOUNT

This is not the first time a member of the Mbuvi family becomes a victim of crooked businessmen.

Mrs Mbuvi’s husband, Nairobi Governor Sonko has also on numerous occasions warned his followers on Facebook against falling prey to con artistes running fake accounts bearing his name.

In 2015 Sonko managed to apprehend one of the men operating a fake Facebook account under his name. The suspect was later arraigned in court and charged with fraud.