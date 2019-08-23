Sick medic flees after defiling 16-year-old girl during bizarre ‘treatment’

Police are looking for a doctor who raped a 16-year-old girl at his private clinic in Bomet county.

The minor had visited the private clinic on Wednesday for treatment but instead the doctor, only identified as Kibet, took advantage of her.

According to the police, the girl reported that she went to the said clinic to be treated for headache, heartburn and pain while passing urine.

After visiting the clinic, which is located at Chebunyo trading centre and explaining to the physician her condition, he told her told her that some medication was supposed to be inserted into her vagina.

According to the juvenile, the doctor at first inserted it using his fingers and later told her he will use his penis to insert it.

The victim realised that she was being defiled when the suspect ejaculated.

She reported the defilement to the police who visited the scene but the suspect had already disappeared.

She was taken to another hospital where she was examined.

Police are investigating the incident as they look for the culprit.