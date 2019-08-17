Sex toys and Christianity: Starved married woman begs for answers

Should a married Christian woman use sex toys to satisfy herself if her husband is incapable of doing so?

This was a topic on a popular mums Facebook group after a member posed the question for advice.

“Just thinking out loud. Women face a lot in their marriages: from balancing kids, and work and being this good wife. But when it comes to a sexually starved wife either hubby has a small mjulus or game iko down, what do you do? You end up being sexually starved. My question is, is it wise for a Christian woman to buy those toys to please herself or it’s considered as masturbation. My friend sells them so it got me thinking so many things,” the lady asked.

Women quickly responded, mostly condemning such unholy thoughts that are going against Christian teachings.

‘SEXUAL IMMORALITY’

Josephine Ogaro commented that; “My dear Christianity and sex toys don’t go together . That’s sexual immorality , please don’t conform to the standards of the world and in the end lose your soul . Ask God to intervene in all situations of your life. Nothing is too big or too small for Him.”

“Sex toys, pornography, masturbating are basically paths to some kind of sexual addiction. You don’t want that kind of burden on your spirit. It will affect your mental and emotional health, your relationships, your work, and your self worth. It will make you feel good for a couple of minutes… and the rest of the time you will be miserable. Be disciplined, be tough on yourself, be good to yourself, nobody ever died from not having sex… and nobody was ever made completely happy by having awesome sex,” advised Kaimuri Magu.

Thea Iman also posted that; “As a Christian, you should not masturbate. It is sexual sin and it violates your marriage. That said, there are ways for your husband to satisfy your needs even with his handicap. So many ways for you to climax. You both need to be adventurous and open minded.”

A few however saw no problem in getting sex toys and encouraged her to do so.

Njeri Wandurua said that; “Christians will stone you (as) “masturbation is a sin”. But I say, your children don’t need a perfect mother, but a happy mother. Whatever rocks your boat, go for it! Make no apologies.

‘TEST DRIVING’

“Test driving (sex before marriage) helps avoid hizi shida. Being a Christian woman is tough aki juu Ata test driving is a sin… enjoying as a disciplined Christian woman is by the grace of God,” mused Wendy Rasmussen.

Lizgabriel Ngung’a said that; “If he can’t satisfy you for those reasons that means nothing will change soon. Sort yourself.”

Rossi Anna said; “The biggest regrets that humans have is on the things they never did…digest that.”

Imani Qariuky posted; “Try different positions and see if hes going to hit the G-spot, and again sex is all in the mind, if you got s/thing bothering you, u aint going to enjoy at all, settle the issues that are disturbing you and you will be good.”

“Life is too short for bad sex and fake orgasms! There I said it!” Lisa Kihiu Wa Mugo quipped.

“Please someone enlighten me where in the Bible its written masturbation is wrong. Not a challenge am just trying to understand coz I have checked and I don’t see it,” asked Ann Muya.

It is not yet clear what the woman decided to do about her situation.