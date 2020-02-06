Join our WhatsApp Channel
#RIPTim: World mourns Kenya’s last big tusker

By Hilary Kimuyu February 6th, 2020 2 min read

Tim, Africa’s largest elephant, who died on Tuesday at the age of 50 in Amboseli National Park, has been mourned across the world.

According to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the super tusker succumbed to natural causes in Mada area of the park.

The animal’s body will be sent to a taxidermist in Nairobi so that it can go on display, KWS said in a statement on Wednesday.

KWS also hailed Tim as a well known elephant who was loved throughout the country.

Tim’s tusks were said to weigh more than 45kg each.

The death of the iconic giant was felt globally with thousands of netizens sharing messages under the hashtag #RipTim.

