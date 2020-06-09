Protests held in Nairobi’s informal settlements over police brutality – VIDEO

Hundreds of protesters on Monday marched through Nairobi’s informal settlements to protest police brutality in these neighbourhoods.

They were pretesting the killing of 15 people they said were shot dead by police officers implementing a nationwide curfew during the Covid-19 pandemic.

VICTIMS

The protesters, who were largely human rights activists, were joined by residents of Mathare, Kiamaiko, Huruma and Kambi Moto along with residents of Kilimani and Kileleshwa.

Family and friends of people who have been killed by the police in Mathare, Huruma and other parts of the city and across the country also took part in the protest.

The protesters called for reforms in the police service saying that the number of reported cases of police brutality is alarming.

Juliet Wanjera, a member of Mathare Social Justice lamented the rising number of victims of police brutality.

SHOT DEAD

“Every time a case is reported we are silenced with an alleged investigation whose findings are never communicated. And we are not just protesting for Mathare, the number of cases that have been reported in this curfew period alone is alarming. Even before this coronavirus there have been lots of cases of police brutality. Why can’t we be friends with the police?” she posed.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) last week released a detailed report showing that 15 were killed during the curfew.

“After preliminary investigations, 15 deaths and 31 incidents where victims sustained injuries have directly been linked to actions of police officers during the curfew enforcement,” IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori said in a statement.

The protesters made a stop at the house of 13-year-old Yasin Moyo who was reportedly shot dead by the police while playing in a balcony at their home in Huruma estate.

The protesters also stopped at Huruma Police Station but they were dispersed by the officers. Another crowd that had formed outside the police station was also dispersed using tear gas.