Postmortem reveals what killed Tob Cohen

Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen died as a result of several blows to the head inflicted by a blunt object.

Postmortem results released on Friday revealed that a blow to the right side of the head is what killed him.

On September 13, 2019, detectives found Cohen’s body in a underground water storage tank at his Kitisuru home close to two months after the Dutch billionaire was reported missing.

“The body was of a male adult of Caucasian race who had been preserved by refrigeration and was decomposing,” read the report.

It further stated that the body was in black, yellow and red polythene bags.

Ten samples from the septic tank where the body was found were collected by pathologists for investigation.

Pathologists say some parts of the body had already decomposed with maggot-infested. His eyes had been blindfolded, hands and feet bound with a rope at the neck, the report adds.

His hands were also fractured. The body was reported to have had multiple rib injuries and bruises on the diaphragm.

More bruises were discovered on the chest, arms, lower limbs and the right foot as well as right side of the face and his left earlobe.

Five pathologists who conducted the tests used finger and toenail DNA samples for the postmortem examination.

Tob Cohen was buried on September 24, 2019, at a Jewish Cemetery in Nairobi. His widow Sarah Wairimu Kamotho is a prime suspect in the murder case.