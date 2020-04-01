Pornhub opens office in Nairobi, offers Kenyans free premium access

EDITOR’S NOTE: This was an April Fools’ Day prank.

Pornhub, the leading online adult entertainment platform, on Wednesday announced it had opened a new office in Nairobi.

To celebrate the launch, the company offered fans a chance to win one of 100, 10-year memberships to its Pornhub Premium service.

To sweeten things, they said that all Kenyans will get free access for the entire month of April as people stuck in coronavirus lockdown, as part of their CSR.

The company is also looking for local talent to feature in their blue movies.

“In light of expanding quarantines, we are extending Free Pornhub Premium for a week to our friends in Kenya!” the company said in a statement.

A premium subscription normally costs Sh1,000 ($9.99) per month, or Sh800 ($7.99) per month with a year-long package.

Premium offers no ads, faster streaming, high-speed downloads, higher video quality, full DVDs, “discreet billing” and anytime cancellation, according to Pornhub’s website.

Pornhub’s traffic seen dramatic spikes globally after the offers were announced, statistics from its blog “Pornhub Insights” revealed.