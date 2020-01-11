Police probe terror threat in Kahawa Sukari church

Detectives in Kahawa Sukari, Kiambu county are investigating a terror threat that on Friday morning that took place within the posh estate.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, Samuel Mwangangi a caretaker at St Joseph Catholic Church in Kahawa Sukari said that he reported to work and found a bag left under a flower bed within the compound.

“When he opened the bag, he found two sealed speakers, unknown chemical substance in a bottle of drinking water, doom container attached to the two speakers with a zero tape and leaflets written in both English and Arabic languages,” read the statement in part.

The leaflets according to the statement threatened the priest of the church who is European.

Detectives led by the police commander Kiambu County Ali Nuno visited the compound and established that there was no cause of alarm.

Officers drawn from the Anti- Terrorism Police Unit collected the exhibit and took them for further analysis.