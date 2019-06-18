Police bust gang accused of breaking into cars at Gateway Mall

The suspects who are suspected of breaking into vehicles at Gateway Mall in Mlolongo. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Police in Mlolongo on Monday evening arrested members of a gang believed to be breaking into parked cars at Gateway Mall along Mombasa road.

Police have been receiving complaints about a gang that has been stealing valuables from cars parked at the mall’s parking area.

Athi River police boss Samuel Mukuusi told Nairobi News that security guards at the mall alerted police that they had captured the trio on CCTV cameras while breaking into vehicles.

“For a while now we have been receiving complaints from the public over the continuous break-ins and the three will really assist us with the investigations,” said Mr Mukuusi.

He added that the gang has also been targeting cars parked on the highway.

The three suspects were found in possession of handbags and other valuables which police believe had been stolen from cars parked at the mall.

Mr Mukuusi asked members of the public who have lost valuables in the recent past at the mall to make a report at Mlolongo Police Station.