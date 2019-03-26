Panic as Moi University plans to relocate students from Nairobi campus





Moi University is set to relocate several students taking education programmes at its Nairobi Campus on Moi Avenue to its main campus in Eldoret.

The move is aimed at cutting costs due to the drop in number of students.

Deputy Vice- Chancellor (Academics, Research and Extension) Prof Isaac Kimengi said 13 students in second year second semester and third year first semester will be relocated to the main campus in Eldoret from next semester.

Prof Kimengi said the decision to relocate students had been arrived at during the 282th regular senate meeting on March 20.

“The dean is therefore requested to liaise with registrars on the movement and settling of the students in the main campus,” reads an internal memo dated March 21 from Prof Kimengi to various university administrators.

ASSURE STUDENTS

The new development has since caused panic at the Nairobi campus, causing acting director Dr Bernard Malakwen to assure students that only those two groups will be affected.

There has also been speculation that the campus will close after it surrendered several floors to the management of Bazaar plaza in the CBD over failure to pay rent on time.

Last year, the institution disbanded its School of Human Resource and moved journalism, communication and graphic design courses to the school of Information Science while business-related courses such as human resource management, project management, and entrepreneurship among others were moved to School of Business and Economics.

Last year, the university shelved plans to put up a 36-storey building near Laico Regency hotel to host its Nairobi campus due to lack of funds.