Nothing to smile about: Khalwale bashed for stampede victims’ x-ray photo

A visit made by former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale to a hospital to give a helping hand to victims of the tragic stampede incident at Kakamega Primary School has earned him criticism rather than praise.

Khalwale visited pupils who had been rushed to the hospital to receive treatment after sustaining injuries during a stampede at the school on Monday.

STAMPEDE VICTIMS

But one picture that he shared has landed him in trouble with Kenyans online.

In the photo, he is captured in the midst of other medical officers looking at an X-ray film. Mr Khalwale even has a stethoscope hanging around his neck.

A woman standing next to him is smiling broadly.

“Tonight at the Kakamega Hospital. 19 pupils now dead. 2 in ICU. Giving a helping hand,” tweeted Mr Khalwale.

Tonight at the Kakamega Hospital. 19 pupils now dead. 2 in ICU. Giving a helping hand.. pic.twitter.com/RUguZyjWbQ — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) February 3, 2020

SMILING WOMAN

This is what KOT seems to have taken offense with, especially the smiling woman.

Fourteen pupils died while at least 39 were seriously wounded in a stampede at Kakamega Primary School.

Reports indicated that the students were running out of class at 5pm when the tragedy occurred.

The school was temporarily closed on Tuesday to allow for investigations into the tragic deaths of the 14 pupils.

Those nurses can afford a smile.?.. Wow. 😕 — #QueenLindah 👑🇰🇪 (@LindahMbaisi) February 3, 2020

In the midst of the Kakamega Primary School tragedy what does the nurse and the other find so amusing in the X-ray? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/y7SWgLcHNo — Chris (@Chris_D_Odero) February 3, 2020

Helping hand ama umeenda photoshoot, — Amaru Rakim (@RakimShakur32) February 3, 2020

Its sad day for kenya. Its even more disgusting to see a Doctor using such painful moments to do photo shoot for personal political gains. Wickedness of the highest order Doc.. — Phill.⚕️ (@PhillKamara) February 3, 2020

seriously just use a different pic. its like she’s celebrating — Kukie from HR (@Karey_mwari) February 4, 2020

Unfortunately the photo with smiling people in the midst of grief surrounded with your poem just makes a mockery of the sad situation — Maurine Murenga (@maureenmurenga) February 4, 2020