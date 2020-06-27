No offer yet, Omala says on Gor Mahia move claims

Western Stima teen sensation Benson Omala has dismissed claims that he has agreed to join reigning champions Gor Mahia next season.

The 17-year-old Kisumu Day striker has clarified that nobody from K’Ogalo has approached him neither have they reached out to his parents or Western Stima management.

“Gor Mahia is a big club and every player would be happy to play for them. However, let me put in clear that the information on various social media platforms that I have negotiated and agreed to join the club is not true. Even my parents are not aware of anything and they have been asking if I have made a deal behind their back,” he told Nairobi News.

The prolific striker also assured Western Stima fans that he will play for the team until his contract ends in August next year if he doesn’t get any offer worth a move.

“I have grown my talent while playing for Western Stima. I will only move to another team where I can continue to impress and grow my talent by getting adequate playing time,” he added.

A trend of signing players

Western Stima chairman Laban Jobita also claimed that nobody from K’Ogalo had approached him but lamented that the Kenyan Premier League champions and AFC Leopards have a trend of signing players by contacting their parents instead of the club.

“I’m also concerned because the news is all over. Gor just like AFC have always signed our players after convincing their parents. I can’t stand in Omala’s way only that the right channel should be followed by Gor,” said Jobita.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack recently said that he has identified four local players whom he would want to sign to reinforce his squad next season.

Even though he didn’t reveal their identity, word has it that Omala is in the list given that K’Ogalo’s fans have been pushing the club to acquire the services of the Kenyan Under 20 international.

Omala has been in fine form for Kisumu Day and Western Stima and has so far scored eight goals for his club in KPL.

K’Ogalo captain Kenneth Muguna, his assistant Joash Onyango and defender Bernard Ondiek are some of the players K’Ogalo have snatched from the power men in the past seasons.