Nairobi MCA in trouble for live streaming assembly proceedings on Facebook

A Nairobi MCA has landed himself in trouble for violating assembly rules by streaming live on Facebook proceedings of the assembly.

Imara Daima MCA, Kennedy Obuya, could face disciplinary action for his conduct with the assembly’s Powers and Privileges committee set to investigate him.

STREAMING LIVE

This comes after Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi, in her communication to the House, accused the first-time MCA of streaming live on Facebook the proceedings of the assembly plenary sitting of June 2, 2020.

Ms Elachi said that Mr Obuya’s conduct was in contravention of the provisions of the assembly’s Standing Order 235 calling on the Powers and Privileges committee to investigate the matter.

“I must at this juncture, Hon Members, single out Hon Kennedy Obuya, the Member for Imara Daima, for streaming live on Facebook the proceedings of this house of 2nd June, 2020 without obviously adhering to the provisions of this Standing Order. The powers and Privileges Committee should investigate this matter,” said Ms Elachi.

The Speaker pointed out that Standing Order 235 only allow for broadcasting of House proceedings subject to the rules set out in the First Schedule to the Standing Orders.

NO CAMERAS

She said that the rule No. 6 of the First Schedule provides no camera or other recording or broadcasting equipment shall be allowed in the Assembly without authorisation.

She observed that some MCAs have been deliberately breaching the rules which were put in place to protect the dignity of the House since the assembly might not have control of what is channelled out to the public.

As a result, the former nominated senator said that going forward, stern action will be taken against any person who breaches the Standing Orders.

“I must emphasis that it is not meant to gag anybody. Indeed, live broadcasting has its known challenges including raising emotions out there or even threatening the privileges that this House enjoys,” she said.