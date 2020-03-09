Join our Telegram Channel
Museveni’s son blasts police for failing to protect Bebe Cool during chaotic concert

By Nahashon Musungu March 9th, 2020 1 min read

President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has blasted the police whom he claims failed to ‘protect’ singer Bebe Cool when hooligans pelted him with bottles at a concert at the weekend.

Bebe Cool’s concerts have in the recent past been marred with violence, and analysts claim this is due to his coziness with President Museveni’s regime.

The most recent scenario was when he was targeted when performing at the Boom Party Concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala with a section of the revelers jeering him while asking him to get off the stage.

This is what has attracted Kainerugaba’s wrath.

The first son, who also is a senior presidential advisor on Special Operations in the Army, has also accused the police of failing to apprehend ‘hooligans’ who beat up women during International Women’s Day.

