Moral cop Ezekiel Mutua defends Rev Lucy Natasha over her tattoo

By Hilary Kimuyu April 14th, 2021 2 min read

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua has come to the defence of city pastor, Reverend Lucy Natasha over harsh criticism on social media over her arm tattoo.

The showy preacher on Tuesday attracted backlash from Kenyans online after posting a photo that exposed her tattoo as she was getting the Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The CEO told her to preach on and turn her back to her critics.

“Rev. Lucy Natasha, preach on and turn your back to the critics, sceptics and naysayers. People will always talk tattoo or no tattoo. Shine on for the Lord and reach out to souls. There’s nothing you can do to please everyone!” he said.

Rev Natasha thanked the moral cop for his kind support.

“Thanks, Ezekiel Mutua for the words of encouragement and much humbled touching lives and reaching our generation with the message of hope and faith in God,” she said.

Rev Natasha had initially defended herself from the harsh criticisms and advocated for people to focus on their calling given by God and disregard the naysayers.

“As much as we would love the complete approval and support of others, we may not always get it. Nevertheless, we must continue to be obedient. People only affect your life when you allow them to. No one else is supposed to understand your calling like you. It wasn’t a conference call,” she said.

Kenyans online had bashed the Nairobi-based pastor for exposing her body art while taking the jab.

