‘Caretaker committee’ takes over as men attend ‘conference’ on Valentine’s Day

By EDDY KAGERA February 14th, 2019 1 min read

As expected, Kenyans have been making fun of Valentine’s Day, an occasion that is dreaded by many men.

Since the beginning of the week, men have been “organising’ a conference that was to commence on the eve of Valentine’s Day and end on Saturday.

In reality, there was no such conference, just a way of men seeking to be away from their women and therefore shirk the expenditures that come with the day.

Many camped on Twitter to provide hilarious “updates” of the conference.

Some even recommended the agenda of the meeting.

But in a twist of fate, some men appear to have gone against the bro code and decided not to attend the “conference”. Reason? So they can “take care of the women being left behind.

