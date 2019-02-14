‘Caretaker committee’ takes over as men attend ‘conference’ on Valentine’s Day

A staff set up a gift stand at Naivas supermarket in Nyeri town on February 11, 2018. Traders are anticipating a good sale of gifts and flowers on this Valentine’s Day. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

As expected, Kenyans have been making fun of Valentine’s Day, an occasion that is dreaded by many men.

Since the beginning of the week, men have been “organising’ a conference that was to commence on the eve of Valentine’s Day and end on Saturday.

In reality, there was no such conference, just a way of men seeking to be away from their women and therefore shirk the expenditures that come with the day.

Many camped on Twitter to provide hilarious “updates” of the conference.

I just left for the #MensConference this morning. See you on Saturday folks. pic.twitter.com/pL927dDlbH — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) February 14, 2019

Breaking News from #MensConference A man was strangled to death after being caught texting his wife. Charges of high treason have been laid against his corpse. pic.twitter.com/hKguNw7teX — EyeRonic_Eclipse (@eyeronic_raps) February 14, 2019

Some even recommended the agenda of the meeting.

This is the one of item that has be urgently included for discussion at the #MensConference starting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/45q9a9fp7K — Tsonga Mega ❁ (@MegaTsonga) February 14, 2019

But in a twist of fate, some men appear to have gone against the bro code and decided not to attend the “conference”. Reason? So they can “take care of the women being left behind.